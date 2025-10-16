Raccoon found at Baltimore elementary school tested positive for rabies

BALTIMORE — A raccoon that was found in Fallstaff Elementary School tested positive for rabies, the Baltimore City Health Department says.

On Tuesday, a raccoon was seen outside during dismissal, prior to making its way inside the school through an open door.

School officials say once it was spotted inside, they trapped it under lockers until Animal Control arrived.

Animal Control Officers were able to safely capture the raccoon from the school.

At this time, no students or staff members have been reportedly bitten or injured.

“We take any potential rabies exposure seriously, especially in a school setting,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor.

The health department has recommended that the specific area of the school where the raccoon was found remains closed until it can be professionally cleaned and disinfected.

Anyone who may have had direct contact with the raccoon is asked to contact the Baltimore City Health Department at 410-396-4436.