Pratt Library free market reduces hours as food insecurity rises in Baltimore

HIGHLANDTOWN, Md. — A free food market at Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Library Southeast Anchor Branch is struggling to meet growing demand just over a year after opening.

The library's free market launched in September 2024 as a weekly resource for Baltimore families. Now, increased need has forced organizers to reduce operating hours and make difficult decisions about distribution.

Despite cold, rainy weather last Friday, people lined up outside the Highlandtown branch. Some held numbered tickets while others waited to see what remained. Within 45 minutes, shelves were nearly empty.

"You can get all types of food. Every day is different. Sometimes you can get some fresh produce," said Raquel Cureton, program coordinator for the Pratt Library Market.

The free food pantry operates every Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and every third Wednesday of the month. The market welcomes anyone without requiring ID or income verification. Tickets are distributed at 10 a.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. on third Wednesdays.

Growing demand has forced operational changes at the popular food distribution site.

"We did reduce hours. It used to be every Wednesday and every Friday. We've had a decrease in donations. We've been getting a lot of help from our partners, from Maryland Food Bank and others, but there's still a gap," Cureton said.

The operation relies on 10 to 12 volunteers each distribution day. Shannon Hamber volunteered for the first time last Friday, working in the health and wellness section distributing vitamins, over-the-counter medications and other essentials.

"Baltimore City right now we need extra help and as you can see extra food and I don't mind helping out with, you know, anything as far as our community," Hamber said.

Hamber noted the market serves people from across the city, not just the immediate area.

"People are coming from all over, not just this area. Because we are all going through. Everybody is coming to get something for their children or for their family or mothers or grand moms or people that can't get out. Everybody's basically getting what they can," Hamber said.

The library accepts donations and volunteers for the free market program. For information, go here.

