Post office renamed to honor late Congressman Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE — A post office in Southwest Baltimore now bears the name of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, honoring his more than 35 years of service to Maryland at both state and federal levels.

Friends, family and fellow politicians gathered at a dedication ceremony for the post office in Irvington.

"Naming a post office in his memory is proper because just as the post office is the center of a community, so was Elijah," said Ivan Butts, president of the National Association of Postal Supervisors. "He dedicated his life to serving not to yourself, but serving others. So, let that post office building serve as that beacon of light of what it truly means to serve others than yourself."

Cummings served in the State House of Delegates from 1983 to 1996, and then in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1996 until his death in 2019.

