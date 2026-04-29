Popeyes Foundation and Feed the Children bring national tour to Baltimore to help 400 local families

A national tour is making a stop in Baltimore with a focus on fighting hunger and supporting families in need.

The Popeyes Foundation, partnering with Feed the Children, is hosting one of its 15 coast-to-coast events… providing food and essentials to hundreds of local families.

Today’s event will help about 400 families, part of a larger effort to address food insecurity across the country.

"So what we've done is create a program where're we're inviting our franchisees, their operators, their GMs; they're all becoming involved in their own community. They all live here in this," said Renee Hobbs, executive director of the Popeyes Foundation.

"Community, and that's who they're serving, and that helps us fundraise more so we can grant more so that we can volunteer more and we can give back more."

Officials say the need is growing and events like this are critical to helping families keep food on the table.