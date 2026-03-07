Police recover two weapons after peacefully resolving barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man is in custody after a barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore on Friday night.

Police say the situation occurred in the 3000 block of Pinewood Avenue.

According to police, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and barricaded himself inside his home.

The situation ended with the man surrendering peacefully at 9:20 p.m., with no use of force.

Officers recovered at least two weapons from the scene.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*