Police question person of interest after shooting leaves 63-year-old woman injured in North Baltimore

Courtesy: WMAR
BALTIMORE — A person of interest is being questioned by police after a shooting left a 63-year-old woman injured in North Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 29th Street and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

The person of interest was not identified by police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2455.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

