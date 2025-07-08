Police investigating after body was discovered near Johns Hopkins campus

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a body was found near Johns Hopkins campus Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to 3500 Carnegie Way for reports of a male lying in a creek possibly deceased.

Police spoke with a citizen who said he was walking his dog when he found an unidentified male lying in the creek and called 911.

Medics on the scene pronounced the male dead.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy to be performed to determine cause of death.

Police say the incident is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.