Police find body inside of vehicle pulled from Baltimore Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway at Baltimore's Inner Harbor after a body was discovered Thursday morning.

Police responded to 501 East Pratt Street to retrieve a vehicle.

After pulling the vehicle from the water, officers found a deceased victim inside.

The victim has not yet been identified.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

