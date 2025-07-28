Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Driver flees scene after crash leaves 26-year-old man dead in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating an overnight crash in West Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Carey Street and found a man, 26, trapped inside of a car.

He was later freed from the car by the fire department and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

According to police, the driver of the car fled from the area on foot following the crash. The car was not reported stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact police at 420-396-2606.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

