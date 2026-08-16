Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in East Baltimore, seek the public's help

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are still seeking answers in the death of a man in East Baltimore on August 1.

At 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East 20th Street for a wellness check.

There, police found 51-year-old Jarrod McGowan suffering from a gunshot wound. McGowan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Crime Stoppers Screenshot

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to charges and an arrest in McGowan's murder.