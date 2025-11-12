Phantom of the Opera chandelier steals spotlight at Baltimore's Hippodrome

BALTIMORE — The chandelier from "The Phantom of the Opera" is hanging high above the Baltimore theater stage, and directors say she's the true star of the show.

The glittering fixture is patterned after the original in the Paris Opera House. It weighs more than a ton and features 42 special effects—from light and sound to smoke and haze.

"We wanna take the audience's breath away, and the chandelier is one of the main ways that we do that," said a show director. "It has 42 pieces of pyrotechnic effects, fireworks effects on board, smoke and haze, specially designed lighting, and as I mentioned, it can travel up and down anywhere in the auditorium. It can rock and it can roll and it can shake. It really is a character in the play."

The show will dazzle audiences through this weekend at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."