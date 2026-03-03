Person struck, killed by MTA subway train at Shot Tower Station

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is on the scene of an incident involving an MTA subway train at Shot Tower Station.

A spokesperson told WMAR-2 News that a person was struck by a train and became trapped in the 700 block of East Baltimore Street.

Medical personnel responded quickly to extricate the victim, believed to be a male in his 20s to 30s. Life-saving care was rendered immediately at the scene.

Despite those efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The spokesperson added that train service has been temporarily suspended while the investigation continues.