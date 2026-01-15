Patterson Park ice rink to reopen for 2026 season after closing for repairs

BALTIMORE — The Mimi DiPietro Skating Center in Patterson Park is set to reopen for the 2026 season.

The skating center's grand opening will be on Saturday, January 17, from 3-5 p.m.

This announcement comes after officials announced the center was permanently closed due to electrical repairs in November 2025.

According to documents from the Baltimore City Mayor's Office and Dept. of Recreation and Parks problems with the skating center were highlighted almost 30 years ago in the 1998 Patterson Park Master Plan, citing foundation concerns, dome integrity and soil movement.

The facility, also known as the 'The Bubble,' has served as home ice for the Banners since 2003.

At Saturday's grand opening, free cookies, hot cider and hot chocolate will be served. It will be $1 for admission and $3 for skate rentals.