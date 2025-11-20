Park Heights Academy wins Mayor's Attendance Challenge after cutting chronic absenteeism by 15%

Park Heights Academy made a significant turnaround in attendance, cutting chronic absenteeism by 15% in just one quarter.

Today, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated the school winning its first Mayor's Attendance Challenge award of the year, recognizing their remarkable improvement in student attendance rates.

"You know what our kids did? They showed up y'all. They met us halfway and bit by bit, day by day, the empty seats started to fill. And attendance wasn't just a number for us anymore. It became a powerful symbol of what happens when community comes together," Principal McClain said today.

Better communication with families and daily check-ins helped get students back in class.

The mayor also challenged students to keep the momentum going, offering four spots to join him at this Sunday's Ravens game.

Mayor Scott launched this challenge in 2023 to combat chronic absenteeism through a friendly competition between Baltimore schools.

