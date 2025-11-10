Orioles and MedStar Health team up for a blood drive at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Baseball is in its off-season, but Camden Yards is expected be packed on Wednesday, all for a good cause.

The Baltimore Orioles and MedStar Health are teaming up for a special blood drive.

It's taking place on Wednesday at The Warehouse at Camden Yards on the 6th floor. Donors can find free parking over in Lot C.

Donors will also be entered into a raffle for three prize packs, each including Orioles merchandise.

“Donating blood is always meaningful, but doing it inside the iconic Camden Yards Warehouse makes it just a bit more special. Orioles fans are some of the most generous in the game, and we encourage them to be part of this special opportunity to make a difference,” said Kerry R. Watson, Jr., Orioles Executive Vice President, Public Affairs in a statement.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. You can sign up in advance by going to the Red Cross website and entering the zip code 21201.