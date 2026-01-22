Open your home to a furry friend! BARCS needs short-term fosters for snow day sleepovers

BALTIMORE — You're stuck in your house, so why not take in a new furry friend for the weekend? Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter put out a call for short-term fosters to take pups over the snowy weekend.

You can pick up a dog on Thursday or Friday and enjoy cuddles until at least Tuesday.

BARCS recommends coming to the shelter to get matched with a dog and to speak directly to their team.

Here is a list of the dogs that most need a weekend foster.

Reachout to BARCS if you are interested!

Pickup: Thursday or Friday, 11:30AM - 5:30PM

Where: BARCS: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225