One year later: Loved ones honor Donte Bazemore with balloon release in Baltimore

One year later, friends and loved ones gather for a vigil honor the life of Donte Bazemore by releasing balloons.

WATCH: Balloon release honors Donte Bazemore one year after his death In memory of Donte Bazemore

A father of six, Bazemore was shot and killed last year on December 18th in the 2600 block of East Chase Street.

Donte's mother, Nicole Winchester, is leaning on the community to get through the holidays as she remembers her son.

Donte, with so much life ahead of him, was only 31.

"Well, it's been kind of hard," says Winchester.

"I ride past it all the time, just just looking at a spot, just to try to remember him, because that day, I didn't get a chance to talk to him or see him. So it came by surprise and shock. So,um,I just wanted to come back to the spot where he was initially killed so that way we can try to remember him and and honor his memory."

Baltimore Police say the investigation is still open.