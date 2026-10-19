1 dead, 2 injured in shooting between 2 gas stations near North Forest Park Avenue

BALTIMORE — A 24-year-old man is dead, and two other men have been injured following a shooting in the 5200 block of Muth Avenue, near North Forest Park Avenue.

Police say they were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz

They found three men with gunshot wounds, who were taken to the hospital. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The two other men, ages 21 and 39, are hospitalized and considered stable.

The shooting happened on the road between the two gas stations at that location, police tell WMAR-2 News.

WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz

Officers are still looking for the shooters.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.