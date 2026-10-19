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1 dead, 2 injured in shooting between 2 gas stations near North Forest Park Avenue

Multi-victim shooting 10-19-26 Baltimore City Muth Ave
WMAR-2 News/Mikey Setiz
Multi-victim shooting 10-19-26 Baltimore City Muth Ave
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BALTIMORE — A 24-year-old man is dead, and two other men have been injured following a shooting in the 5200 block of Muth Avenue, near North Forest Park Avenue.

Police say they were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore City Shooting

They found three men with gunshot wounds, who were taken to the hospital. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The two other men, ages 21 and 39, are hospitalized and considered stable.

The shooting happened on the road between the two gas stations at that location, police tell WMAR-2 News.

Baltimore City Crime Scene Police

Officers are still looking for the shooters.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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