One in three Marylanders face food insecurity, prompting massive holiday meal packing effort

BALTIMORE — One in three Marylanders face food insecurity, according to the Maryland Food Bank. Now, people are helping ease that burden for the upcoming holiday season.

More than 400 volunteers gathered at the food bank's warehouse in Halethorpe to pack 25,000 holiday meals. Each box comes with traditional holiday fixings like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and stuffing — enough to feed a family of four.

"It's always important, but now it feels even more pressing with everything going on," said Elise Krikau with the Maryland Food Bank. "We're seeing an increase in the need for food. We have increased phone calls and emails at the food bank, and people really deserve the right to have a holiday meal with their families. And so that's why we're very, very committed to ensuring that these holiday boxes go out every year to ensure people can have a holiday meal."

When Thanksgiving rolls around, each box will be paired with a turkey and given out to families in need.

