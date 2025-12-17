BPD on the scene of police-involved shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police officers are currently on the scene of a police-involved shooting in West Baltimore.
The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Division Street.
No further information was available.
PIO is on the scene of a police-involved shooting in the 1300 block of Division Street. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/OhehZAA3lq— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 17, 2025
*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*