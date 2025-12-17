Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

BPD on the scene of police-involved shooting in West Baltimore

Division Street police involved.jpeg
Felix Abeson/WMAR
Division Street police involved.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police officers are currently on the scene of a police-involved shooting in West Baltimore.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Division Street.

No further information was available.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR