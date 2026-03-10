Officer, suspect shot during active shooter incident in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer was shot during an active shooter incident in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Officers note they were taking sniper fire from the house according to Broadcastify audio.

During the shooting, the officers were taking cover behind cars.

Police say one of the involved officers was sent to Shock Trauma.

Sources say the officer was shot in the leg.

There's no word on the officer's condition at this time.

A source also confirms the suspect was shot and later died from his injuries.

Ja Nai Wright

People are asked to avoid the surrounding areas.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.