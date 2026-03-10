Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nine people evacuated, three hospitalized after Northeast Baltimore daycare facility catches fire

Jeff Hager
BALTIMORE — Nine people were evacuated Tuesday after a daycare facility in Northeast Baltimore caught fire, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.

Firefighters responded to the facility in the 7400 block of Harford Road at 12:35 p.m. and found smoke coming from the back of the building.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation following the evacuation. Their conditions are unknown.

No firefighters were reported injured, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

