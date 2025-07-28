New York sailor's stop in Baltimore ends with him becoming a millionaire

BALTIMORE — A trip to Charm City turned into a trip of luck and prosperity for this New York sailor.

The commercial sailor came to the Port of Baltimore for his latest assignment and after finishing a day early, he decided to stop at the 7-Eleven on Key Highway.

As part of his routine, he bought five $20 Lucky 777 scratch-offs.

He scratched the prize check on each ticket to get the QR codes and asked the clerk to scan the tickets.

“They told me I won $100,000,” he said. “I was satisfied with that and left.”

Later that day, he showed his crew the ticket and they told him to scratch the full play area.

Turns out, the clerk miscalculated by a factor of 10, having missed a zero when initially telling him the prize amount.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was floored. For the first time in my life, I was speechless. Turns out the ticket was worth $1 million.”

After finding out, he told a few close family members and his crews.

“I plan to keep working. I want to be smart with it and save as much as I can for retirement,” he said.

Even with the win, his lottery playing days aren't done just yet. He said he planned to pick up a few Mega Millions tickets after leaving the Lottery headquarters.