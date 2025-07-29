New permit at Curtis Bay coal facility proposes windscreen to manage coal dust

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a new operating permit for the CSX Transportation coal facility in Curtis Bay.

The new permit proposes the construction of a windscreen to control dust and protect the community.

“We are holding CSX to a higher standard by requiring an enclosure to control dust — a critical step to protect the health of the surrounding community,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “This is the most protective permit ever issued for this site, reflecting our commitment to environmental justice. We will continue bringing all voices to the table to uphold public health.”

This permit will replace an Air Quality State Permit to Operate issued in 2018.

With this new permit, CSX has 120 days to submit the windscreen design.

The windscreen won't block the coal dust, but rather prevent it from carrying off the property. The structure will surround the coal storage piles and be taller than the piles.

Additional protections in the permit include:



Construct windscreen to minimize coal dust from reaching community.

Install water spraying equipment at coal railcar unloading operations.

In a statement from a CSX spokesperson they said, "CSX is currently reviewing the air permit issued today by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to operate at the Curtis Bay Piers in Baltimore. We will have more to say at a later date."