New "Memory and Hope" mural celebrating cultural diversity unveiled at Baltimore's Wolfe Street Academy

WMAR
BALTIMORE — A new mural celebrating cultural diversity was dedicated today at Wolfe Street Academy.

"I'm a parent at the school, and I love our diverse school community. I wanted to show our student body and uplift our students and really have them see themselves in this portrait…in this mural," said DeSantis.

DeSantis explained that the birds featured in the mural represent different cultures and ancestors, creating a visual celebration of the school's diverse community.

