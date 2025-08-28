New Hope Lodge Baltimore under construction to accommodate more cancer patients

BALTIMORE — For cancer patients who live more than an hour away from Baltimore and have been sent here for lifesaving treatment, the cost to stay at a hotel or rental can be insurmountable.

That’s where Hope Lodge comes in, providing free accommodations.

“It’s a home away from home,” says Tswana Sewell, vice president of the American Cancer Society’s Greater DC/Baltimore chapter. “It’s really a community where folks can have greater access to care, free transportation. And a lot of folks leave with new friends that they’ll have for life.”

This is one of 31 Hope Lodges the American Cancer Society has nationally, offering patients relief from the financial burdens brought on by a serious illness, and a community of support with others who are facing similar challenges.

“There’s a shared kitchen, shared great room, meditation room, library, fitness center, a hearth lounge with a cozy fireplace,” Sewell says. “And there’ll also be a huge courtyard with walking paths and benches so folks can come together.”

The building directly across the street from the current lodge used to be a Ronald McDonald House for sick children.

Now, it’s being turned into a new, three-story Hope Lodge that will have more rooms and more space for patients to recover.

“It's not a new build but we're refurbishing it,” Sewell says. “The entire building is being gutted so that our guests have first-class suites and a place to stay for healing and respite.”

The new amenities are being furnished by generous donors. Renewal by Andersen is one of several local companies that’s stepping up, donating new, energy-efficient windows and manpower.

“Cancer has impacted so many of us and so many of our families,” says Tom Costello, general manager of the Capital region for Renewal by Andersen. “We’re super fortunate to have all the cancer research facilities right here in our backyard. And it’s really been amazing to help pay this forward for folks who need that care.”

Last year alone, more than 500 patients, some with a companion, stayed at Hope Lodge Baltimore. The average stay is four to eight weeks.

“We always need volunteers,” Sewell says. “They can make cards of hope for our guests, welcome kits, serve dinner. So really, this community is supported by volunteers from throughout Maryland and we’re so grateful.”

The new Hope Lodge will open early next year. The current facility remains open during construction. If you’d like to help out, go here.