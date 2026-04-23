New Holy Family Catholic worker outreach ministry opens in southwest Baltimore to serve people in need

BALTIMORE — A new outreach ministry is now open in southwest Baltimore, focused on serving people in need.

New outreach ministry opens in southwest Baltimore to serve people New outreach ministry opens in southwest Baltimore

The Holy Family Catholic worker was blessed today by Archbishop William Lori at the Westside Shopping Center.

The storefront will act as a resource hub, connecting people with support and services right in their community.

They say this space is about more than just resources. It is about building relationships and listening to people.

“May this place be a refuge of safety and a doorway to justice," says Archbishop Lori.

"May all who enter find compassion, dignity, and hope.”

The goal is to create a welcoming space where people can be seen, heard, and supported.