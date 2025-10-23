New exhibits at Port Discovery offer space exploration and sensory-friendly play areas

BALTIMORE — Port Discovery Children's Museum unveiled two new exhibits today, offering families both high-energy space exploration and quiet relaxation opportunities in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The museum's latest additions include "Galactic Builders," a space-themed exhibit where children can design rovers, build rockets, and test parachutes. The second exhibit, "Skies," provides a low-sensory environment where families can slow down, build forts, and relax while watching the colors of a Baltimore sunset.

"This space is so loud, so exciting. We know that we need somewhere where you can just sort of chill out," said Hope Myers, vice president of exhibits at Port Discovery about the "Skies" exhibit. "It is a place to take a moment and relax."

State Senator Cory McCray and Mayor Brandon Scott joined families at the grand opening celebration. Officials called the new exhibits a major step in making playful learning accessible to every child in Maryland.

The exhibits represent Port Discovery's commitment to providing diverse learning experiences that cater to different sensory needs and learning styles.

