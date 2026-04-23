New affordable housing development opens on Baltimore's West Side to help revitalize the neighborhood

A new housing development is now open on Baltimore’s West Side, bringing more affordable living options to the area.

New affordable housing development opens on Baltimore's West Side New affordable housing development opens on Baltimore's West Side

City leaders and developers celebrated the completion of the project on Park Avenue, calling it a key step in revitalizing the neighborhood.

The development includes 44 affordable units, with rent prices designed to be within reach for many city residents.

Plans also include new retail spaces, like a cafe and restaurant, aimed at bringing more life to the block.

Officials say projects like this are critical to addressing housing needs and supporting long-term growth in the city.

"The transformation of the west side of downtown is really more clear within eyesight of where we're standing right now than I think anywhere else," said Councilman Zach Blanchard.

Leaders hope this development will help spark even more investment and transformation across West Baltimore.

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