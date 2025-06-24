Nation's 250th birthday by air and by sea

BALTIMORE — It’s being referred to as Fleet Week on steroids.

It’s part of a birthday bash for the country called SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore.

“On this day next year, 2026 June 24, there will be ships in this harbor. There will be planes in the air. There will be sailors on the streets and lots and lots and lots of visitors,” said Chris Rowsom, the event’s director.

An unprecedented tourist event expected to provide a boon to area businesses even bigger that what we’ve seen in the past.

“Past events like Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore in 2024 drew more than 150,000 visitors to the Baltimore area and had a total economic impact of 63 million dollars,” noted Maryland Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr.

The week-long event will bring sailors and aviators from around the world together in a celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary.

It’s a history, which has included a strong connection between Baltimore and the nation’s military.

“During the War of 1812, the U.S. naval forces played a critical role in defending Fort McHenry right here in the harbor,” said Rear Admiral David J. Faehnle.

Not to mention the role Bethlehem Steel made in building ships and planes during both of the world wars.

“Our communities literally built the tools we needed to win wars and defend democracy,” said Baltimore County Executive Katherine Klausmeier.

Contributions making Baltimore a key stop next year for the traveling flotilla, which will start in New Orleans before making its way here as well as Norfolk, New York and Boston.