National Aquarium to reopen Saturday following eletrical outage

BALTIMORE — The National Aquarium is set to reopen on Saturday, October 18, following a closure due to electrical issues.

The initial closure was announced on Thursday, with officials saying the Pier 3 building was experiencing an electrical outage.

Officials credited the "around-the-clock" work that was done to make sure the closure did not extend past the weekend for the safety of the animals.

"We are grateful for the tireless efforts by our internal facilities teams and contracting partners who have worked around-the-clock to address the electrical issues that caused the shutdown experienced this week, and for the extraordinary skill and professionalism exhibited by the animal care and welfare teams that prioritized and maintained the safety of the animals within our habitats throughout this closure. Thank you to our guests, members, and community for your patience and support," officials with the National Aquarium said.

The reopening is set for 9 a.m.