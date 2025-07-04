Multiple teens accused of carjacking vehicle in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Four teens have been arrested in connection to a carjacking early Wednesday morning.
Foxtrot informed officers about a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Mosher Street. Officers found the vehicle in the 300 block of McMechen Street, where the suspects jumped out and fled on foot.
After a brief chase, police say they arrested two 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy.
The 16-year-old was taken to Central Booking, where he was charged as an adult for a handgun violation.
The other three suspects were charged as juveniles.
Police say three of the four arrested have previous involvement in armed robberies and auto theft.