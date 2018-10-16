Multiple people stuck on MARC train on route to Penn Station

Partly Cloudy
A news producer with our news partner Newsy is reporting that a MARC train on route to Baltimore Penn Station is stuck.
BALTIMORE, Md. - UPDATE: MTA reports that the train arrived at Baltimore Penn Station just before 11 p.m. Monday.
According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, the train is delayed due to signal issues.
MARC train 448 has been stuck in a tunnel located south of Penn Station for about an hour.
Crews on the train have passed out water to the commuters and it has been reported to WMAR-2 News that one person has been observed to be ill.
We will continue to update this story as it becomes available.