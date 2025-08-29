Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MTA provides update on their mobility service following cybersecurity incident

Ray Strickland
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), had a cybersecurity incident earlier this week, now they're providing an update to some of their services.

Starting Friday, August 29, at 3:30 p.m., Mobility/paratransit riders can now schedule, confirm or adjust trips by calling the MTA mobility reservation number at 410-764-8181.

During this period, callers can make reservations for the next day and the day after.

This interim system will operate between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

The cybersecurity incident involved unauthorized access to the transit administration's systems.

Officials say the threat has since been contained and the network has been secured.

