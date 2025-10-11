Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mr. Trash Wheel music video event canceled due to inclement weather looming

BALTIMORE — The filming of the Mr. Trash Wheel music video has been canceled due to weather conditions, officials with the Waterfront Partnership said.

The event, originally slated for September 6 and rescheduled to October 12, invited residents to be extras for a performance of the Mr. Trash Wheel song.

Since 2014, Mr. Trash Wheel has cleared over 2,000 tons of trash from the harbor, earning a Guinness World Record, Dr. Seuss cameo, and a Baltimore Ravens sponsorship.

Event officials haven't shared a date for the next event.

