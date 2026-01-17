Mount Pleasant Ice Arena cleared due to CO alarm, no injuries reported

BALTIMORE — Mount Pleasant Ice Arena was evacuated Friday after a carbon monoxide alarm activated, officials said.

Baltimore Police confirmed to WMAR-2 News that officers responded to assist Baltimore Fire with street closures around the arena during the alarm response.

According to a Baltimore Fire spokesperson, the building was evacuated and people were evaluated at the scene.

Ventilation was provided and carbon monoxide levels are being continuously monitored.

No injuries or health issues were reported, officials said.