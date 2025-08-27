Mother fights to keep her daughter's Medicaid benefits before they expire Sunday

BALTIMORE — A Maryland mother is racing against time to prevent her daughter from losing critical state benefits that have supported her developmental disabilities for more than two decades.

Lynn Strange's daughter Imaya has received help from the state since age six. Now, Imaya faces the loss of essential services if she isn't re-approved by Sunday.

The confusion began in June when Imaya received two contradictory letters on the same date one approving her benefits and another denying them.

"This began in June of this year. She received two letters on the same date. One letter says approval and one letter stated denial," Strange said.

Strange said her daughter's CCS agency representative contacted the Maryland Department of Health through the eligibility determination division to inquire about the status. When the case manager reviewed the case in a system called the LTSS, they realized the case had been effectively closed June 30.

Strange submitted all the correct information on time for re-approval. Imaya has her medical bills covered through the program and also receives a housing voucher and employment services through the Community Pathways DDA waiver.

"This is critical. This is not just a luxury. This is a necessity for her overall physical, emotional well-being," Strange said.

Without the benefits, surgeries already scheduled could be canceled and Imaya could be evicted from her current residence.

"This is going to be horrific. What is going to happen, this waiver will wipe out her eligibility to maintain a voucher under the DDA administration, which will then create a homelessness state for Imaya, as I cannot house her as I am on a lease myself," Strange said.

The loss of benefits would also impact Imaya's treatment for Crohn's disease.

"Secondly, it impacts her condition of Crohn's and pending eye surgery with the Wilmer Institute at Johns Hopkins," Strange said.

Parents and advocates point to budget cuts as a reason for processing backlogs. The Maryland Department of Health has not provided a reason for the delays despite requests for comment.

Strange said she has reached out to multiple people in the governor's office and at the Maryland Department of Health. She continues to anxiously await Sunday's deadline before her daughter's benefits are terminated.

The governor's office did not send a comment on this story but provided one to a Medicaid story we covered last week.

"Marylanders with developmental disabilities and their families and caregivers deserve access to high quality care and supports. The Maryland Department of Health is committed to ensuring that systems and processes for programs are accessible and support the needs of all Marylanders."

