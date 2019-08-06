More than 170 volunteers gather on Monday to clean up West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One man gathered more than 170 volunteers on Monday to help pick up trash in Baltimore.

Many of those volunteers, being supporters President Donald Trump.

The group worked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and picked up over 12 tons of trash, according to Scott Presler, the group organizer.

Presler organized the cleanup at the end of July, following tweets made by President Donald Trump on the quality of West Baltimore.

In July, Trump called Congressman Cummings a "bully" and Baltimore a "rat and rodent infested” city. This happened after Cummings ripped the administration for its treatment of immigrants at the Southern border.

Presler shared several photos of the before and after of their cleanup, clearing up alleys and streets around West Baltimore.

Presler also shared photos of community members assisting in the cleanup and included a video of a West Baltimore local showing her appreciation, stating that she was so happy she wanted to cry.