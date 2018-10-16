More bikes lanes, sidewalks & public transportation could be coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Getting around Baltimore without a car may become a lot easier.

City Council members voted to support the 'Complete Streets' bill which is aimed at giving people more ways to get around the city. The idea is to make sure people can get around the city even if they do not have a car.

Complete Streets is pushing for things like more bike lanes, sidewalks and public transportation for people in the city. City Council members voted unanimously Monday night on the legislation that is sponsored by Councilman Ryan Dorsey.

The legislation which would require the city to cater to pedestrians, cyclists and public transportation instead of just primarily cars, this way, the city can invest in roads and transit infrastructure in neighborhoods that need those improvements.

Complete Streets still needs a final vote before it gets to Mayor Catherine Pugh for final approval.