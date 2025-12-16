Monday mass shooting leaves woman dead, four men wounded in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Monday night mass shooting in East Baltimore left one woman dead and four men injured.

It happened before 11pm around Belair Road at Mayfield Avenue.

An officer was patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.

Shortly after the officer discovered two wounded men, ages 24 and 20.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, and are expected to survive.

Nearby, police located a third victim, a 54-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She died on scene.

As investigators combed through the crime scene, they got word of two more gunshot victims who checked into a local hospital.

The two men, ages 25 and 31, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this time there's no word on a potential suspect or motive.

Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

