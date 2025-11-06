Mervo v. Dunbar high school football game canceled after several fights break out in the crowd

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City high school football game was canceled after several fights broke out Wednesday night.

Mervo and Dunbar's junior varsity teams were facing-off when a large number of people in the crowd became disorderly.

According to a school spokesperson, a car and scooter collided nearby, which apparently led to more commotion.

Two people were reportedly arrested for assaulting police officers that were assisting with crowd control.

No other details were immediately available.