BALTIMORE — An MDTA Police officer was struck on I-95 early Thursday morning.

Officials say an MDTA Police car was on the shoulder of I-95 near Dundalk Avenue when it was struck.

The officer was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash and its cause remain under investigation.