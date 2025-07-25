BALTIMORE — Some of the most powerful sports cars on the road will soon make their way through Baltimore before reaching their final destinations across the country.

State leaders broke ground Friday on a McLaren Vehicle Processing Center, the luxury automaker's first such facility in the United States.

At this new center, high-performance vehicles will be inspected, customized and prepared for distribution to dealerships nationwide.

WATCH: McLaren Automotive to open first U.S. vehicle processing center in Baltimore McLaren Automotive to open first U.S. vehicle processing center in Baltimore

"This facility is a powerful symbol of our long term commitment to the US market as well as to Maryland, and it will really serve as the platform for the next generation of McLaren vehicles," said Derek Meyer, vice president of finance at McLaren Automotive

"Today marks the completion of the design phase and we'll be breaking ground immediately on this facility with expectation to be finished by the 3rd quarter of 2026," they added.

The processing center will create just over 20 new jobs for the Baltimore area.

For those interested in purchasing a McLaren, be prepared for a significant investment. According to Kelly Blue Book, the least expensive model over the past three years costs around $210,000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.