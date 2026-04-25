BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott is talking trash—but in a good way.

He said he's tired of people littering and illegally dumping items, so he's doing something about it.

On Friday, he and other city officials got a head start on the citywide spring cleanup by picking up trash and cutting overgrown grass in part of Northwest Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott is tired of the dumping in Baltimore, so he's doing something about it: Mayor's spring cleanup targets illegal dumping in Baltimore

Dumped items included cardboard boxes, ties and cinderblocks—much of it left behind a fence.

Crews used a bobcat to load the chunks of garbage into a dumpster.

"It just pisses me off, right? When you think about the effort that the person went through—how many trash cans they passed, the fact that we're literally within a 30-second drive from a city dump—to come through somebody's neighborhood, go through a fence and dump behind a fence, it just shows that person has no care for the community or no respect for themselves either," said Mayor Scott.

If you want to help clean up the city, the mayor's annual spring cleanup and day of service is on Saturday. You can sign up through 311.