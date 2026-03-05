Mayor Scott signs executive order limiting ICE access in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has signed an executive order in response to aggressive federal immigration enforcement actions taking place across the country.

The mayor says the order reaffirms Baltimore's commitment to being a "welcoming city."

"For months, our team has been closely monitoring aggressive, reckless, and violent federal immigration enforcement in cities and communities around the country," said Scott. "This executive order is one of many actions we're taking to protect public safety and our residents in Baltimore."

The order outlines several steps the city is taking to uphold constitutional rights for residents.

The city will expand its Know Your Rights outreach efforts by launching a new resources webpage to remind residents of their constitutional rights.

The order reiterates an existing internal policy for city staff and contractors that prohibits ICE agents from entering city facilities without a judicial warrant. It also states the city is prepared to "pursue all legal avenues to challenge unconstitutional federal actions if necessary."

The Baltimore Police Department will also remain under local control. The order makes clear that immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government, not local police.

"Unless otherwise directed, BPD officers are required to wear department-issued uniforms and equipment while on duty. BPD officers must also provide their rank, name, and badge number to any member of the public if asked," the order states.