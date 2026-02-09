Mayor Scott proposes property tax cut to lowest rate in 50 years for Baltimore homeowners

Mayor Brandon Scott announced a property tax relief plan aimed at lowering rates for Baltimore homeowners to the lowest level in 50 years.

Property taxes in Baltimore are currently about 2.25 per $100 of assessed value. Scott's plan would lower that rate to below $2 for homeowners.

The relief package includes several other changes: updating the city's homestead tax credit, raising the minimum bid at tax sales, and offering payment plans for people behind on their taxes.

"It will really help our homeowners. We do have some that have been pulled out of tax sale. Thank you Mr. Mayor that are really gonna need to get on those payment plans but also just make it easier for folks if they're having a tough time one year they can go into a payment plan and be able to catch up and that will work with them," Scott said.

The changes could take effect next fiscal year, pending City Council approval.

