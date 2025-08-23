Mayor Brandon Scott releases 'list of commitments' Baltimore needs to see from President Donald Trump

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott is laying out his "list of commitments" the city of Baltimore needs to see from President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Mayor Scott released a statement after Governor Wes Moore extended an invite to Trump to visit Baltimore for one of its public safety walks.

Following the governor's invite to Trump, Mayor Scott listed the following commitments the city needs to see from the president:



Full reinstatement of eliminated federal grants for Baltimore's community violence intervention work, including $1.3 million for LifeBridge Health's Center for Hope and $1.8 million for the Greater BayBrook Alliance.

Additional financial support for proven community violence intervention work;

A federal ban on ghost guns and Glock switches, which fuel deadly violence nationwide;

A full repeal of the Tiahrt Amendment, which prevents local leaders from accessing information crucial to combatting the flow of illegal guns into our state and our city;

Additional resources for Baltimore's ATF, DEA, and FBI field offices, with an explicit commitment that those federal agents will not be diverted from the pre-established investigatory work they are already doing in partnership with the Baltimore Police Department.

The invite stems from Trump's recent actions of taking over the Metropolitan Police Force and activating the National Guard in Washington, D.C. amid crime concerns.

Trump invoked the federal Home Rule Act to take control of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police, stating that the local D.C. government "failed to maintain public order and safety" was the reasoning for the takeover.

RELATED: Trump invokes Baltimore during D.C. takeover announcement, Gov. Moore calls move 'dangerous'

"President Trump's takeover of Washington, DC's police force makes two things very clear. First: that he will do anything, and sacrifice anyone, to boost his own ego. And second: that he has no real solutions to make our country any safer, healthier, or freer," Mayor Scott said.

During the takeover announcement, Trump also criticized Baltimore, stating that the city is "so far gone" when it comes to crime.

Mayor Scott and Governor Moore both responded to Trump's actions toward the nation's capital, with Moore calling the move "deeply dangerous."

After inviting the president to Baltimore, Moore said that if he was not going to be part of the solution he should "keep our name out of his mouth."

READ MORE: Gov. Moore invites President Trump to Baltimore after 'keep our name out of your mouth' remarks

"Only these commitments, not actions that erode our residents' rights, would help our work to reduce violent crime. Otherwise, if Trump wants to roll into Baltimore purely to stage a photo op and spew racist narratives about Black-led cities, I speak for the vast majority of our residents when I say: We are not interested," said Mayor Scott.

Mayor Scott's full statement can be seen below: