Mayor Brandon Scott announces Druid Health Clinic will relocate to Total Health Care in West Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders announced today that the Druid Health Clinic will relocate to the Total Health Care facility in West Baltimore.

Druid Health Clinic relocating to Total Health Care in West Baltimore Druid Health Clinic relocating to Total Health Care in West Baltimore

Scott said the move will bring all health care services under one roof for residents.

"Residents who visit this location will have access to primary care doctors. Pediatricians, dentists, OBGYNs, walk-in urgent care, emotional and social health resources, a pharmacy, and health department resources focused on prevention, health education, and care coordination, all in one place, one hitter-quitter, as we like to say," Scott said.

Total Health Care, which has been around since 1968, is located off West Saratoga Street near Franklin Elementary School.

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