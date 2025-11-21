Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mayor Brandon Scott announces $7.5 million to support affordable rental homes

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol)
Some new bills signed into law Monday repeal "outdated" requirements of developers, in the hopes to reduce both building and subsequently rental costs.
BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund announced the releases of $7.5 million to support the construction of new affordable rental housing.

This money will also help with the rehabilitation of existing affordable units.

Access to affordable, high-quality rental housing is the way we make sure lottie, dottie, and everybody can afford to live in Baltimore,” Scott said. “By creating more rental housing and rehabilitating existing rental units, we can attract essential workers, keep household dollars circulating locally, and break cycles of poverty for families and children.”

Submissions are due January 9, 2026. Awards will be announced the week of April 13.

A pre-proposal conference will be held December 10, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more details, click here.

