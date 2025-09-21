Masked man carrying aerosol can follows Johns Hopkins University affiliate, tries spraying dog

BALTIMORE — A concerning incident near Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

According to a new message from Homewood Campus Security, a masked man carrying an aerosol can followed an affiliate for several blocks.

Upon reaching 32nd and St. Paul Streets, the man allegedly tried spraying the woman's dog.

Luckily, no one was injured and the man fled the scene headed eastbound towards Greenmount Avenue.

The suspect is described as tall with a medium build. At the time, he was reportedly wearing a brown hoodie, blue shirt, and dark sweat pants.

We've reached out to police to see whether the man's been identified.

Anyone with information can call campus security at 410-516-7777.